QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,702.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $542,688,000 after buying an additional 3,014,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,600,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,725 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,061,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,777,289,000 after acquiring an additional 870,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $157.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. This represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,598.12. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,708 shares of company stock worth $7,713,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

