Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CFO Sells $527,820.30 in Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CFO Mark A. Marino sold 202,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $527,820.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,713,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,258.86. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $539.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.04.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.85 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 264,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,692.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 406,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 383,938 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,524 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

