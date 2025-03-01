RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.42 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. RadNet updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

RadNet Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. RadNet has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $93.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Get RadNet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RDNT shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RadNet from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.