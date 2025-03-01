Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Lifted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 554.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,106,000 after purchasing an additional 246,009 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $154.61 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.55.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $8,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,364,303. This represents a 15.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $571,554.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,319,326.02. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,451 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,255. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

