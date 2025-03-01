Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,951 shares during the quarter. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 60.48% of Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOOD stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $31.36.

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF Announces Dividend

About Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (MOOD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically invests in equities, bonds, and gold based on relative sentiment factors. MOOD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

