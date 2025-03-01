Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Repligen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,773 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 14.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 275,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,115 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN opened at $159.26 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

