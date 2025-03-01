Reviewing Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Greenpro Capital and Bowman Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $39.70, indicating a potential upside of 91.79%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.73 million 2.57 $1.07 million ($0.86) -1.08 Bowman Consulting Group $406.31 million 0.89 -$6.62 million ($0.79) -26.20

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Bowman Consulting Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowman Consulting Group. Bowman Consulting Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenpro Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -244.59% -119.86% -88.60% Bowman Consulting Group -2.62% 3.76% 1.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Greenpro Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

