Reviewing Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIP) & Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT)

Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIP – Get Free Report) and Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Celadon Group and Pamt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Celadon Group and Pamt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pamt has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.83%. Given Pamt’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pamt is more favorable than Celadon Group.

22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Celadon Group and Pamt”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pamt $714.65 million 0.40 -$31.80 million ($1.46) -8.91

Celadon Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pamt.

Risk & Volatility

Celadon Group has a beta of -0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pamt beats Celadon Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

