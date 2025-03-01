Reviewing Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) & Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Super Hi International and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A Sweetgreen -13.27% -18.82% -10.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Super Hi International and Sweetgreen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sweetgreen 0 4 9 0 2.69

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sweetgreen has a consensus target price of $36.27, indicating a potential upside of 59.98%. Given Sweetgreen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Super Hi International.

95.8% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super Hi International and Sweetgreen”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Hi International $733.36 million 2.19 $25.26 million N/A N/A Sweetgreen $668.95 million 3.92 -$113.38 million ($0.78) -29.07

Super Hi International has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen.

Summary

Sweetgreen beats Super Hi International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

