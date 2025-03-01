Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys 139 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,011,366.51. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,848. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

