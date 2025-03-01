Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up 0.8% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 595 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $2,475,615.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,983.38. This represents a 42.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.71, for a total value of $3,057,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,218,413.97. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,069 shares of company stock worth $66,488,684. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $215.73 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.56.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

