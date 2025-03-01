Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 58,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,942,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.