Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $132.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $145.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

