Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,678,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $269.69 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $273.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.52 and a 200 day moving average of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

