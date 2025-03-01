Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $9.87 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,697,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,211,000 after purchasing an additional 743,864 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,056,000 after purchasing an additional 304,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT opened at $92.39 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average of $92.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

