Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY owned 0.08% of Hexcel worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $77.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

