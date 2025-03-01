Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 1,378 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $65.85 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

