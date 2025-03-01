Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

KEYS stock opened at $159.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 3,884 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $658,959.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,291,162.46. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,113.04. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,118 shares of company stock worth $5,411,891. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after acquiring an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16,555.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 69,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 69,035 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 284,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

