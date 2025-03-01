Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,648,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,839,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,865,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 33.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,802,000 after purchasing an additional 390,784 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 162,058.5% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,185,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,128,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,041,000 after purchasing an additional 67,684 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $516,502.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,825,271.03. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $82,620.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $856,111.83. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.55.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $287.51 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

