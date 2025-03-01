Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Releases Earnings Results

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 20.29 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a negative return on equity of 78.08% and a net margin of 13.08%.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 1.7 %

RR opened at GBX 744 ($9.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 196.45 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 537.20 ($6.76). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 594.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 554.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 603 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,827.09 ($2,297.65). Also, insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.39), for a total value of £76,257.72 ($95,897.54). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,069 shares of company stock worth $5,158,221. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.24) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 631.25 ($7.94).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading

