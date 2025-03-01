Ronald Cooper Sells 9,000 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Cooper sold 9,000 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $599,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,793.82. The trade was a 17.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSG Systems International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $64.30 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

CSGS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 38.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 39.8% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

