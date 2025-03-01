RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Short Interest Update

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

RTL Group Price Performance

Shares of RGLXY stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. RTL Group has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

