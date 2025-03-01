RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Short Interest Update

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
RTL Group Price Performance
Shares of RGLXY stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. RTL Group has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $3.84.
About RTL Group
