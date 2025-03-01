Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 266.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5,183.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 324.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 73.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,892.31. The trade was a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This represents a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.