Sabal Trust CO Has $39.13 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 103,879 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.3% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 53,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $104.03 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

