Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 21st

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Safe Bulkers has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.
Safe Bulkers Stock Performance
Shares of SB opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SB. Loop Capital set a $4.20 price target on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.
