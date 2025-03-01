Sage Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,892,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCU stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $10.50 to $9.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

View Our Latest Report on CCU

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.