Sage Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMAB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $90.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

