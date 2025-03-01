Sage Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 13,800 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $13,700,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 296,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,694 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,109,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,945 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 996,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:CNQ opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
