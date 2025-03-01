Sage Investment Counsel LLC Invests $707,000 in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Howard Hughes makes up about 0.9% of Sage Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 225.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after buying an additional 337,514 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after buying an additional 82,746 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 257,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 157,393 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHH stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $983.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

