SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

SAIHEAT Limited (NASDAQ:SAIH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 31,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 132,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77.

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024.

