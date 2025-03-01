Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 1,328.6% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Sappi Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPPJY opened at $2.38 on Friday. Sappi has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.13%.

Sappi Cuts Dividend

Sappi Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.1082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Sappi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

