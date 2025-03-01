Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Boosted by Wiser Advisor Group LLC

Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 527,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,098,000 after purchasing an additional 365,386 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

