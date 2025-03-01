Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 13th

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Select Medical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Select Medical has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Select Medical to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Select Medical stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. 2,143,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,530.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,602.20. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

