Short Interest in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Expands By 283.1%

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 283.1% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BUFC stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $40.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares during the period.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

