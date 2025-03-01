Short Interest in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Decreases By 46.8%

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the January 31st total of 357,900 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Allurion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALUR opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. Allurion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allurion Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allurion Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Allurion Technologies worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered Allurion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

