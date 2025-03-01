Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Increases By 3,600.0%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance
NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.02.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APWC
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.