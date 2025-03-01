Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Increases By 3,600.0%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.02.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

