Short Interest in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Increases By 2,166.7%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 2,166.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bally’s Stock Performance

Shares of BALY stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $642.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.05. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,784,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

