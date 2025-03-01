Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Grows By 1,400.0%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded Severn Trent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STRNY
Severn Trent Trading Up 2.1 %
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.