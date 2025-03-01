Short Interest in SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Decreases By 46.2%

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Price Performance
Shares of SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.82.
SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $2.9967 per share. This is an increase from SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
About SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF
The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.
Featured Stories
