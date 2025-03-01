Short Interest in ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Drops By 99.5%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 4.3 %
SHASF stock opened at C$0.14 on Friday. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
