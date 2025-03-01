Short Interest in ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Drops By 99.5%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 4.3 %

SHASF stock opened at C$0.14 on Friday. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Get ShaMaran Petroleum alerts:

About ShaMaran Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.