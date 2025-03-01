Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Expands By 207.4%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 207.4% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Spearmint Resources Stock Up 20.8 %
Shares of SPMTF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Spearmint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Spearmint Resources
