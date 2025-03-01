Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Expands By 207.4%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 207.4% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Spearmint Resources Stock Up 20.8 %

Shares of SPMTF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Spearmint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Spearmint Resources alerts:

About Spearmint Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, lithium, palladium, copper, nickel, cesium, vanadium, and other mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the McGee Lithium Clay Deposit, Elon Lithium Brine Project that covers an area of approximately 3,164 acres, and Green Clay Lithium Project that covers an area of approximately 2,004 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.