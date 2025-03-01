Short Interest in Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF) Decreases By 93.8%

Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Taiga Motors Stock Performance
TAIMF stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Taiga Motors has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.
Taiga Motors Company Profile
