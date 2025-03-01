Short Interest in Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF) Decreases By 93.8%

Taiga Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taiga Motors Stock Performance

TAIMF stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Taiga Motors has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Taiga Motors Company Profile

Featured Stories

Taiga Motors Corporation engages in the research and development, design, production, marketing, and distribution of electric powersports vehicles. It offers electric snowmobiles under the Nomad Utility, Atlas Crossover, and Ekko Mountain brand names, and personal watercraft under the Orca Sport, Orca Performance, and Orca Carbon brands.

