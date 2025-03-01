Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Decreases By 54.9%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the January 31st total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Taoping Stock Performance
NASDAQ TAOP opened at $0.28 on Friday. Taoping has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.
About Taoping
