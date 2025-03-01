Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Decreases By 54.9%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the January 31st total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taoping Stock Performance

NASDAQ TAOP opened at $0.28 on Friday. Taoping has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

