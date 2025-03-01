Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Rises By 140.0%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

TACT stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.73. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.