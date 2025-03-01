Short Interest in United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Declines By 79.3%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the January 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

United Health Products Price Performance

UEEC opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. United Health Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

