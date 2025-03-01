Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Expands By 884.6%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 884.6% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GDO opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

