Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

Shriro Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shriro news, insider Timothy Hargreaves sold 125,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.50), for a total transaction of A$101,934.45 ($63,313.32). 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shriro Company Profile

Shriro Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes kitchen appliances and consumer products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers home appliances, watches, calculators, electronic musical instruments, audio equipment, laundry products, consumer electronics, car audio, amplifiers, professional DJ, hi-fi speakers, barbeques, pizza ovens and accessories.

Further Reading

