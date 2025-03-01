Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading Down 13.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) dropped 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 745,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 308,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Silver X Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

