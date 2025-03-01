Sims Investment Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,901,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,415,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after acquiring an additional 202,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $232.65 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $198.44 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.99 and a 200 day moving average of $246.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

