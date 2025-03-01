Sims Investment Management LLC Makes New $11.43 Million Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 272,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,426,000. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sims Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6,556.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,226,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,409,000 after buying an additional 11,058,290 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $41.82 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.